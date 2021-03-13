The Promoting Leadership Committee at the ACBDD started in May of 2020. This Committee is set up to help individuals we serve transition into leadership roles, within the County Board and also in the broader community. Too often, people with disabilities are kept from leadership opportunities and don’t have a place at the table when making important decisions. In actuality, over 20 percent of the people in the United States are living with a disability, and having a person with a disability on your Board, Advisory Council, or group enables you to be more inclusive and better serve your customers and needs of the community.
We are working with many partners to help identify and promote inclusive leadership to make our community stronger. Would you like to help promote leadership opportunities for those with disabilities? If so, contact Autumn Brown, Director of the ACBDD’s Office of Integrate Athens, at abrown@athenscbdd.org to set up a meeting to talk through how we can help you meet your needs. The County Board serves a diverse and skilled group of people who want to contribute more to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.