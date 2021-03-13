Age-Friendly is an international effort launched in 2006 by the World Health Organization to help cities prepare (plan and implement improvements) for rapid population aging and the parallel the urbanization trend. The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities is the United States affiliate of this effort. The population in the United States is rapidly aging. Recent projections indicate that by 2030 1 of every 5 people in the US will be 65 or older. By 2035, the number of adults older than 65 will be greater than the number of children under 18.
The Aging in Our Community Initiative, created in December 2018 by Rebecca Robison- Miller and Dr. Julie Brown, is to assess what programs, services, etc., may be needed in the Athens area to ensure that older adults can age in place and age in their community. Initial partners were: The Athens Village, RSVP, United Seniors of Athens County, and the College of Health Sciences & Professions.
Age-Friendly Athens County (AFAC), Ohio Collaborative
This movement is an opportunity to make communities more welcoming and livable for people of all ages. This initiative includes collaborative efforts to identify needs, implement projects, and establish places and programs where people can grow gracefully, actively, and comfortably in a sustainable, supportive, and inclusive community.
Age-Friendly seeks to assess and develop action plans to improve seniors' quality of life (a standard that serves residents of all ages). Community assessment and development will be done through what AARP refers to as the 8 Domains of Livability plus one additional domain, sustainability. The domains for the Age-Friendly Athens County are:
1.Outdoor Spaces and Buildings
2.Transportation
3. Housing
4. Social participation
5. Respect and Social Inclusion (folks from ACBDD are on this committee, Tim Wasserman and Tina Wilson, and ACBDD Board, Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis)
6. Work and Civic Engagement
7. Communication and Information
8. Community Health Service
9. Sustainability
The Age-Friendly Athens County 8th Domain, "Community Health Services" subcommittee includes Co-Chairs: Ruth Dudding – Athens City-County Health Department & Nancy Schell, Berry Dilley - Experience Expert, Caitlyn Bond – OhioHealth UpBEAT, Diana Chalfant – former school nurse, Paula DeLorm -Ohio University College of Health Sciences & Professions, Melissa Dever - Alzheimer's Association, Sherri Oliver – Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Cindy Parker – community contributor, Steve Patterson – Mayor, City of Athens, Rebecca Robison-Miller-Ohio University College of Health Sciences & Professions, are currently reviewing the community health resource guide for edits and additions and considering the best way for the community to access the guide. The committee would also like to engage Athens community influencers who can share the survey once it is ready to be distributed. Members have also conducted a literature review to consider how other communities, internationally and domestically, help their community members age in place.
The partners for the AFAC Initiative are:
- Alzheimer's Association
- Athens City-County Health Department
- Athens County Children Services
- Athens County Commissioners
- Athens County Foundation
- Athens County Public Libraries
- Athens Village
- Buckeye Hills Regional Council
- City of Athens: Council, Mayor & Planner
- COAD
- HAPCAP
- Integrate Athens/Athens Co. Board of DD
- Integrated Services
- Kennedy Museum
- Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections
- OhioHealth: Home Healthcare & UpBEAT
- Ohio University: College of Health Sciences & Professions, Kennedy Museum, Planning, Office of Sustainability
- United Appeal: 211
- United Seniors of Athens County
- Village of Amesville
AFAC is a county-wide process and needs assistance gathering data (during the assessment phase) and planning physical improvements and programming throughout the county. Please join us in this initiative! Choose a Domain that interests you!
