Billy Peacock, a long-time advocate for those with disabilities, has spent his time during the pandemic changing his typical face-to-face presentations into virtual experiences. Billy likes sharing about his childhood, the pandemic, and experiences of starting a new relationship during these times.
He recently presented to the ACBDD’s Service and Support Administration division about overcoming hurt feelings and rejection during his school-age years.
“I want others to know that they are not alone,” Billy said. “It is more likely than not that you or someone you know has been or will be bullied and excluded in school.”
If Billy could, he would give this presentation to everyone, especially high school students, parents, and teachers. It is a story everyone needs to hear, he said, because it is the reality of many people. Despite the hardships Billy faced in school, he overcame them and is now an advocate for himself and many others who have no voice.
Billy wishes he could have given this presentation in person, but understands the circumstances. Billy, like many others, is frustrated with our “new normal.” Being virtual, he says, is boring. He wants to get out into the world, shake hands, and meet new people. He simply wants to show his kindness to everyone.
He recently received his second and final COVID-19 vaccination. He says it was important for him to get the vaccine so he can stay strong and healthy. It is important to him that other people get the vaccine so they can stay healthy, too.
“The sooner people get their shots, the sooner we can get back to normal,” he said.
And, as for his new relationship, he says the sooner he gets to see the woman who has helped him throughout this unprecedented time, the better.
If one good thing has come from this pandemic, it is the relationship Billy established with Mary, his girlfriend. In early fall of 2020, they made it official, but have yet to go on their first date. Billy looks forward to seeing Mary again. For now, they may try a virtual date, maybe a dinner by phone light or a movie via a shared screen. Whatever it may be, Billy hopes that others follow in his footsteps by staying safe, being patient, and being an advocate.
