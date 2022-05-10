MCARTHUR – Families, friends and neighbors attended the 37th Wild Turkey Festival held last weekend in this tight-knit community.
Saturday’s grand parade offered a glimpse of pageant queens from near and far, fire engines, police cruisers, old cars, a green tractor and a couple of motorcycles through downtown streets known to many.
Festival queens were crowned and there was plenty of entertainment, music, vendors and games for all.
Thousands of people attended the annual festival that pays tribute to wild turkeys – gobble, gobble!
“I think we had a very successful festival. We had lots of sponsors and vendors. The community really came out and were very supportive,” said Chris Cram, a longtime key organizer of the festival who serves as concession chairman/chairman of the queen’s pageant.
Before the festival’s queen and court were crowned, 2021’s Wild Turkey Festival Royalty – Queen Lily Jayjohn, First Attendant Mika McFadden and Second Attendant Lydia Nichols – offered words of advice about how to have fun while representing the festival and the community.
Congratulations goes to the festival’s newly crowned royalty for 2022. Queen’s tiara belongs to Lakin Williams with Ella Clancy being first attendant and Bailee Williams as second attendant. Scholarships will be awarded to the newly crowned royals.
“I can’t believe this – I don’t have much to say,” Williams said in surprise as she was being crowned. “Not only do I want to thank my family and friends, but thanks to everyone who came out. I don’t know what to say.”
A new award, Queen of Past Queens, was created to honor that person who has given back to the community, the festival and to the queen's pageant contestants since when she served as a queen. Rianna Fee, festival queen crowned in 2017, received the award and $100 to give to the charity of her choice.
“I want to thank everyone who comes out and supports the queens,” she said. “I want to thank Chris (Cram) and the committee and everyone who helps out with the festival. I’m so glad that I was able to come back and help with the committee and the queens this year. I hope to continue to come back and help in every year. Thank-you all.”
Paige Robinette was crowned as Little Miss Wild Turkey Festival with Adeline Saunders as 1st Attendant and 2nd Attendant as Angela Cain. Miss Congeniality and People’s Choice awards were presented to Saunders while the Community Spirit award went to Robinette.
Layla Thacker was crowned as Little Miss Goblerette with Mr. Gobbler being Blake Edwards.
Cram shared a few stats about the festival such as how 28 visiting festival representatives from across the region participated in the parade. He said there were 22 food vendors and 27 craft/straight sell vendors. Cram said there were six turkey drops with the winners receiving $1,000 each. He said there was a lot of support from area businesses, which sponsored various aspects of the festival.
Cram offered high praise to Jess Kellie Adams for performing Friday night amidst the rain that didn’t drench her fans’ spirits. Adams’ songs “Thinking Out Loud” and “Saving Grace” are crowd pleasers.
Festival President Bill Beckley bestowed the big envelope with the results for various queen contestant categories to Cassie Rice-Spencer, mistress of ceremonies for the queen pageant.
Miss Congeniality and Interview awards went to Clancy. As winner of the Best Gobble award, Clancy said she learned to turkey gobble from YouTube videos before she performed a turkey call before the cheering and clapping crowd.
People’s Choice, Essay and Spirit of the Wild Turkey Festival awards went to Kassandra Peoples.
Community Spirit Awards and Evening Gown went to Macilyn Montgomery.
Fun Outfit award went to Lakin Williams and the Cocktail Dress award went to Ella Graham.
Rice-Spencer spoke from the heart to the queens and the community.
“I’ve been as far as Japan and as south as Haiti – you know what girls? No matter you go, never ever forget where you came from,” said Rice-Spencer, the parade’s grand marshal, a pediatric physician and the festival’s queen in 2001.
Rice-Spencer said she would never ever choose a better hometown than Hamden.
“I just love that town. My heart is there and it has always been here. I never want you to be ashamed of where you’ve come from. You’ll meet folks who maybe have more than you, that’s OK. You might meet folks who have an in-ground pool, but guess what? I grew up with a crick down the road and I swam just as well in that crick than they did in that pool.”
Rice-Spencer continued, “We should be so proud of our community and where we’ve come from and where we grow up. I want to make sure that you never forget that – the loving souls that are here for you, rooting for you. Look at all the faces in the crowd and know that they are here for you.”
