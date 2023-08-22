The USDA Forest Service is proposing to change the name of the Wayne National Forest to the Buckeye National Forest. The effort comes in response to requests from American Indian Tribes and local community members.

The buckeye is both the State Tree of Ohio and the most prevalent nickname for Ohio. The national forest is currently named after General Anthony Wayne, whose complicated legacy includes leading a violent campaign against the Indigenous peoples of Ohio that resulted in their removal from their homelands. The current forest name is offensive because of this history of violence. Buckeye National Forest is one of the names suggested to the Forest Service by American Indian Tribes. Other proposed names considered include “Ohio National Forest” and “Koteewa National Forest.”

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments