Twenty-one volunteers with the Athens-based Indivisible Appalachian Ohio (IAO) braved the cold and rain Friday morning to hold a food pantry distribution in Vinton County, serving 200 needy families.
The distribution was held at the Vinton County Fairgrounds in McArthur, and the food came from the Southeast Ohio Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry Program.
Liz Shaw, president of IAO, explained in an email over the weekend that the group began sponsoring Mobile Pantry distributions in February 2019 “because of the SNAP gap created by the government shut down.
“After that threat passed,” Shaw added, “we decided to keep up the sponsorships and have done 10 distributions to date. We sponsor them in Vinton and Meigs Counties, which means we pay $1,000 per distribution and provide all the volunteers (it usually takes about 25 people to pull one off).”
As Friday’s nasty weather confirmed, the distributions occur rain or shine. “We have withstood 13-degree wind-chills, 25 mile per hour wind gusts, snow, severe thunderstorms, flash floods and yesterday’s cold rain,” Shaw said.
For these events, she added, people collecting food show up as early as 7 a.m. for the distribution, which typically runs from 10 a.m. to noon. “These distributions are held at fairgrounds because of the space required to line up approximately 200 cars,” Shaw said.
The food is given out first-come, first-served, according to Shaw. “We try to keep an accurate tally on how many have come through the line, ensuring there is enough for the 200th family,” she said.
Shaw assured that the program will continue.
“Our sponsorships have provided tens of thousands of meals to hungry people in Vinton and Meigs counties over the past year, and we plan to continue as food insecurity is only going to get worse with the draconian cuts to SNAP (food stamps) coming in the spring.”
During these events, IAO maintains a hospitality tent where free coffee is handed out in cold weather and lemonade in hot weather, along with candy and an educational flier that tells people how to stretch food budgets along with providing some low-cost recipes.
According to its mission statement, IAO is a 501(c)4 whose mission is to serve and advocate for the well-being of Appalachian Ohio communities. “To that end we also hold other events for low-income families such as free back-to-school haircuts, lice education and non-toxic treatment kits, winter clothing drives, and more. In addition to directly serving our neighbors in need, we also conduct surveys of low-income families and advocate for them to elected officials.”
The group has members from seven different southeast Ohio counties. The 21 volunteers on Saturday included several Ohio University students, Shaw said.
