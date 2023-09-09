The Southeast Ohio History Center is presenting Victoria Smalls of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Area as the speaker at its next Lyceum Luncheon Speaker Series at noon on Thursday, September 15th.

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor is a National Heritage Area and it was established by the U.S. Congress to recognize the unique culture of the Gullah Geechee people who have traditionally resided in the coastal areas and the sea islands of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The Southeast Ohio History Center is honored to welcome Victoria Smalls, Executive Director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, as she shares with us the important contributions made to American culture and history by the Gullah Geechee people and a unique southeast Ohio tie to the Port Royal Experiment during the Civil War.

  

