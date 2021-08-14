As I raise the window in my bedroom, I can hear the birds singing. In the distance, traffic is going up and down the road and every now and then, one can hear a distant siren. One can see people taking a brisk morning walk and talking as they go.
Somewhere near, a horn is honking repeatedly until someone finds the right key to turn it off. Nearly every day, we are called upon to listen — for the phone, to parents, children, friends, neighbors and even strangers. We watch TV, listen to the radio, attend meetings, church, hear advice and even complaints. Good listening requires use of ears, eyes, heart and emotions. And it takes time and energy.
Yet, strongly expressed listening is worth the work — it is rewarding to both speaker and listener. Plus, it shows we care. Listening is a gift we can offer, whether we are healthy or sick, rich or poor, seven years old or 70.
Good listening is especially important in marriage and family relationships, on the job and in our relationship with God. How important is listening in marriage? A New England tombstone is said to read, “I told you I was sick, Elizabeth.” It is a humorous underscoring of what experts agree on — listening skills form a solid basis for the communication so necessary to a healthy marriage.
”I have laid up your word in my heart.” (Ps. 119:11)
Listening to children is important. An example, “Daddy, when you listen to me, listen with your eyes,” said a five-year old girl as she put both hands on the sides of her father’s face and turned him toward her.
Brent Barlow, a professor at Utah’s Brigham Young University, was reading the newspaper while the little girl talked. “I thought I was listening,” he said. But his daughter knew better.
I recall myself as a young child talking to adults and some ignored me, but then perhaps, they did not hear me and others knelt down to my level and listened to me. Along those same lines, older teenagers played board games with me and I thought that was really special. It made a big impression on me and I remember to this day.
”Call to me and I will answer you.” (Jer.33:3)
Listening at work. “Employee morale was low, turnover was high and tension was everywhere at the New Hampshire Medical Laboratories when Michele Kilar became a supervisor.
To turn the situation around, she first had to listen to the employees. Some of them had developed a habit of complaining because no one had ever listened before when they voiced their concerns. Once they realized their new supervisor would listen, complaints went down and production went up.”
”Blessed are those who hear.” (Rev. 1:3)
Listening to God. God speaks to us in many different ways. We have to slow down in order to listen. Trappist monk Father Thomas Keating says, “God’s first language is silence and everything else is translation.”
So. “when we allow oneself to be really still, beyond thinking,” he says that allows us to grasp “an intuitive sense of a deeper presence than ourselves.”
It is possible to listen to God with our heart, to listen in the sights, sound and beauty of the natural world. In the “Way of Perfection,” (xvii) St. Teresa refers to the habit of conversing often with God, something which she says we shouldn’t be embarrassed to do. “Be confident that He will suggest to your heart what to say.”
”Be still, and know that I am God.” (Ps. 46:10)
Ways of Listening. One of the best ways to listen is to make a concentrated decision to set aside personal thoughts and prejudices and devote full attention to another. Listening affects important areas of our lives. When it comes to family and social relationships, good listeners are a godsent. Their willingness to try and understand not only eases issues but simply makes life more pleasant.
There are many ways of listening and I have only touched on a few. Perhaps you can think of other ways that would be helpful to you.
”For everything, there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven...a time to heal…at time to build up…a time to embrace…a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.” (Ecc. 3:1-7)
A prayer. Teach me to listen, Lord, to those nearest me, my family, my friends, my co-workers. Help me to be aware that no matter what words I hear, the message is, “Accept the person I am. Listen to me.” Author unknown.
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
