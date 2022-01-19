To the editor:
Polls show that Americans want fair elections, where we all have the freedom to vote and make our voices heard on whatever issues are important to us. The American people have been calling for national standards to protect our freedom to vote, ensure fair representation, and get big money out of politics. The Freedom To Vote Act will preserve these rights for everyone regardless of political affiliation.
What does it do? The Freedom to Vote Act is essential for fair redistricting: it bans partisan gerrymandering and helps ensure that all communities get the representation they deserve for the next 10 years and beyond. Importantly, it would also require every state’s map-drawers to hold public hearings, take input from voters, and explain how the maps they create are fair to both political parties and communities of color.
Just as we rose up to vote in record numbers in the midst of the pandemic last year to demand new leadership, we now need to rise up to demand that our Senators pass this bill that sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us.
Join me in supporting The Freedom to Vote Act and in urging our Senators Brown and Portman to do the same.
Solveig Spjeldnes
Athens, Ohio
