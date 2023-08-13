Anniversary Fries
O'Betty's Red Hot, at 15 W. Union St., Athens, will celebrate its 20th anniversary giving a free small order of fresh-cut fries to all customers who stop by between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Limit one per customer. Free fries courtesy of O'Betty's customer, Sweet Larry.
Alonzo Weed Fest
AMESVILLE — The third annual Alonzo Weed Fest will be held from 3-9 p.m. Saturday in Gifford Park, Amesville.
The festival celebrates the village's most famous mayor. Weed was a hobo passing through town who became mayor of Amesville for a brief time in 1903. His appointment was printed in newspapers nationwide.
Activities include Athens Art Guild vendors until 7 p.m., the Klunker Car Show, corn tole tournament, children and adult games, food trucks and more. Live music starts at 4:30 p.m.
Party in the Park
CHAUNCEY — The Village of Chauncey's final Party in the Park for the summer will be held from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Chauncey Park.
The event will feature a kids' dance part with Rockin' Reggie from 5-6 p.m., live music with band Swing Big from 6-8 p.m., a treasure hunt with prizes, sidewalk chalk and bubbles, free food and drinks and inflatable slides.
Hog Roast
GUYSVILLE — The Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department will host its 16th annual hog roast from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at its facility at 29446 State Route 143, Albany.
Activities include a Chinese auction and the induction of people to its Wall of Honor.
