Tri-County surf

From left to right: Quinn Seurkamp, Avery Bookman, Evan Seurkamp, Matthew Putnam

 360 Photo by Demetrius Newlun

NELSONVILLE — An icy wind blew down Union Street in Athens, slicing through the thin layers donned by students attending Ohio University. They clumped together in groups, stumbling down the sidewalk as they laughed and admired the decorative lights strewn about the establishments lining the street side.

One could tell it was a late Friday night by just a glance at the number of pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists that dotted the street. Bars and shops were overflowing with consumers of every degree, but one particular establishment was packed. A large line of people lined the sidewalk, growing larger by the minute. On the front wall, in large block letters, read “The Union.” Inside, visitors would be greeted by a warm, cozy establishment, the clinking of drinks, the laughter of all its patrons and music made by local musicians.

