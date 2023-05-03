NELSONVILLE — An icy wind blew down Union Street in Athens, slicing through the thin layers donned by students attending Ohio University. They clumped together in groups, stumbling down the sidewalk as they laughed and admired the decorative lights strewn about the establishments lining the street side.
One could tell it was a late Friday night by just a glance at the number of pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists that dotted the street. Bars and shops were overflowing with consumers of every degree, but one particular establishment was packed. A large line of people lined the sidewalk, growing larger by the minute. On the front wall, in large block letters, read “The Union.” Inside, visitors would be greeted by a warm, cozy establishment, the clinking of drinks, the laughter of all its patrons and music made by local musicians.
Within the confines of The Union, a young high school student is living his life-long dream. Quinn Seurkamp is crowd-surfing at one of his shows.
“I had mentioned wanting to crowd surf a couple of times before and my brother came up with some other people and they hoisted me up during a song,” said Seurkamp.
From a homeschool student to a student attending Tri-County Career Center and High School, to crowd-surfing at one of his shows, the past few years have been quite eventful for Quinn and his fellow bandmates in “The Laughing Chimes.”
“I wanted to get out and experience what public school was like. I was very interested in the welding program but that filled up so I chose Building and Property Management because they had some welding aspects,” Seurkamp said.
Public school was just the beginning of the long list of experiences Quinn had his sights set on.
“Quinn is usually quiet during class, only becoming talkative when he finds something intriguing,” said his friend, Hailey Smith, her legs dangling out of her car door, head bumping to a song written and performed by The Laughing Chimes.
“I never would have expected him to be crowd surfing during his show,” Smith said, turning the song up.
The Laughing Chimes is an up-and-coming Jangle Pop band from the small mining town of Shawnee, Ohio. Seurkamp mans the drums while his brother, lead singer and lyricist Evan Seurkamp, guitarist Avery Bookman and bassist Matthew Putnam make up the rest of the band.
For Quinn Seurkamp, music is a way of life. The experiences and interactions he has had with different audiences are part of the reason he loves performing.
“Something that really gets me excited is when we get a bigger crowd and the excitement of the crowd definitely rubs off on me when I’m playing and I tend to get a bit more energetic,” he said leaning forward with a gleam in his eye. “Just seeing people dance to our music.”
Dancing is the one thing the audience can expect to do when The Laughing Chimes play. From individuals bumping and shifting to the beat in the front of the audience, to entire dance parties near the middle and back, Seurkamp and his bandmates know how to excite their crowd.
Before the lights, the audience and crowd-surfing, Seurkamp had set his sights on drumming long before The Laughing Chimes, starting with household objects from his cousin’s home.
“We got out these two laundry baskets and clothes hangers, and that’s what I started on,” Seurkamp said, his hands moving almost automatically, drumming a small silent beat. “But later I believe that same year, we went to a summer program over at Stuart’s (Opera House) and that’s when I first got on a drum kit.”
It was at a program similar to this that the Seurkamp brothers began recording songs and shortly after started The Laughing Chimes with their cousin, Bookman.
While Quinn Seurkamp specializes in the drums, he also experimented with other options, including harmonica, banjo and guitar.
“I attempted to learn guitar a super long time ago because we had an acoustic guitar just lying around our house and I didn’t know what I was doing at all,” he said as he strummed an imaginary guitar.
Recently, Seurkamp has been trying his hand at songwriting, or rather, forced to by his brother. The product of weeks worth of writing and lyrical struggle was a song titled “Airplane Underwater.”
“I like writing story ones a bit more, like ballads not like slowish kinda ballads,” he said, “It’s about summer and sinking … I don’t know exactly where I came up with it. But I just started and tried to figure stuff out. It was definitely difficult because I’m not super good with writing stuff,” he added, rubbing the back of his head with a sheepish smile.
While it may have been difficult, with time, effort and a dash of creativity, Seurkamp created the smooth tune included in their album “Zoo Avenue.”
Regarding inspiration, Quinn needed to look no further than his own family and experiences.
“For that song, my dad was in the Navy and on a submarine, but it didn’t sink or anything,” he said with a sly smile.
While he is currently living his dream, Seurkamp and his bandmates have set their sights even further as they plan for the following year.
“Hopefully sometime, probably next summer, not this one, we can go on tour a little bit. Hopefully, we can get big enough to either tag along with someone or do a small tour around Ohio.”
While he and his bandmates are aiming higher, Seurkamp is content with his school and band life. But of course, more experiences are awaiting The Laughing Chimes. Perhaps one day, Seurkamp will find himself diving from the stage into a crowd of people at a packed stadium during a concert.
Demetrius Newlun is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.
