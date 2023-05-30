Brandon Baker

Brandon Baker displays his gold medal.

 Photo by Achilles Wesney

“It was absolutely shocking. I did not know what to think for half an hour afterward.”

Brandon Baker, a student from Tri-County Career Center in the HVAC and Plumbing program said those words after winning gold in the Ohio SkillsUSA HVAC competition on April 25. The win grants him a trip to compete in the national competition in Atlanta from June 19-23.

Achilles Wesney is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.

