Faith is a smart, funny, independent young woman who welcomes challenges! Not only has she maintained basic health and safety, Faith has thrived and blossomed quite well – despite all of the challenges that the pandemic has created! She continues to practice social distancing and mask wearing, and is excited about finding more work opportunities so she can earn more money to meet her needs.
The pandemic halted the plans for many people everywhere. This wasn’t the case for Faith. Last spring, Faith graduated from Project SEARCH, a program that prepares young people with significant disabilities for success in competitive integrated employment. After that experience, she was eager to take her next steps in life. She was excited to continue working with Capabilities, an employment agency that supports people with disabilities, on finding competitive employment in her community at a place where she felt valued, respected, and an equal team member.
Like many people fresh out of high school, it took some time to find a job that Faith believed was a good fit and would be a great next step on her journey. She continued to work with Capabilities and completed interviews, all while maintaining social distancing guidelines. She stayed safe and was able to make progress on her goals and plans for her future. Faith has not allowed a global pandemic to slow her momentum!
In October of 2020, she was offered and gladly accepted a position with Holiday Inn Express, where she was quick to learn a variety of tasks and found a welcome spot at the breakfast nook, greeting and assisting hotel patrons. Faith was understandably excited and quite proud of herself, as was her dad, Todd.
Faith was well on her way to achieving her next goal – living on her own! She has been working hard and saving money—and planning for how she wants to decorate her own space! To help ease her dad of the fears that one can experience when their young adult child makes the decision to live on their own, Faith has been staying alone at her residence – and loves it! Todd has learned to loosen his papa-bear strings and is realizing the importance of allowing Faith to grow into the person that she sees herself to be. Has it been scary at times for Todd? Absolutely! Has Faith hit some bumps in the road and rough patches? Yes, but who hasn’t? Todd and Faith have learned, through experience, that it is okay to fail safely. In fact, it is in these times where the most learning and growth occurs – for both Faith and her dad, Todd.
Not only has Faith found employment in a place she loves and been staying alone, but she also started using public transportation. Faith quickly learned the basics of how to call and schedule her rides, and she understands the importance of being safe and maintaining social distance. This is a huge accomplishment, mainly for dad, as he was hesitant—at best—to allow Faith to go on her own with someone he didn’t know. Again, this was a situation that required Todd to let loose, and trust that he had helped to prepare Faith for this next step on her journey.
It hasn’t always been easy. Faith, like so many in our community, had to be furloughed due to the pandemic. She didn’t allow that to stop her, though. She continued to hunt for other opportunities to grow her skills and work towards her goals.
Faith is breaking down barriers and stereotypes. She is a capable young woman who daily shows her dad, and the rest of us, that barriers only exist in our minds and assumptions.
“After high school was a little tough,” said Todd. “We didn’t know what would happen because the norm stopped. I kept after Faith to stay focused on our goals (get a job, keep it for three months, and then move out). I told her to be patient. Rome wasn’t built in a day. One last thing—when one door closes, another will open.”
