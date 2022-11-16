SHADE — All Aboard!
A beloved local tradition is looking for passengers who would like to take an upcoming trip down memory lane...
The Fossil Rock Raiders Model Train Barn will be happening at 14410 Shade Road, this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, from Noon until 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Shade resident, Ralph Calvert, got his first model train set at the age of 12. But, back then, he had no idea that what started out for him as a hobby, would eventually inspire this annual family friendly event.
The Model train barn is located in a pole barn Calvert specifically built on his property to house his collection of over 50 model train sets. The two floors of the structure are collectively one huge model train display that comes complete with landscaping done by fellow train enthusiast, Tad Gallagher.
Gallagher stated, “When I create the landscapes, I want to make them as detailed and realistic as possible.”
He also likes to add a sense of nostalgia to the landscapes by including figures of famous characters, such as Dr. Seuss’s “Grinch,” and Arnold Ziffel the Pig, from the situation comedy, Green Acres that aired on CBS from 1965-1971.
Calvert and Gallagher met while they were both members of the Railroad Club in Athens. Calvert recalled how “When the club started to become all talk and no action, we decided to break off from that group and start doing our own projects.”
The Model Train Barn also showcases classic “boy toys,” like Tonka brand toy trucks, as well as homemade doll houses and antique tools.
Calvert noted that in more recent years the popularity of model trains has been steadily loosing steam. He added, “In the 60’s train sets were really popular. But, now kids are more interested in laptops and tablets than model trains.”
However, Calvert has noticed that most of the visitors to the Model Train Barn are parents and grandparents who want to revisit a time in their lives when they enjoyed playing with train sets.
He specified that, “A lot of the older people who come to see the trains have been here 8-10 times over the years.”
Gallagher added, “I really enjoy seeing the grownups who come here every year. Usually, they’re more in awe of the trains than the kids are. But, it doesn’t matter how old they are. Because, once they get inside it’s like they instantly become a kid again.”
As for Calvert, he never gets tired of seeing how small children react when they visit the Model Train Barn for the very first time.
He recalled how, “When you see their faces light up you just know it’s because it’s because they’ve never seen a model train set in action before.”
According to ExactRail.com., toy trains were first conceived in the 1860’s. Back then they were floor toys that were normally carved out of wood. Later, in 1891, the Markin Company in Germany was the first business to start manufacturing and mass producing train sets.
Then, in 1901, Joshua Lionel Cowen revolutionized this novelty by creating the first battery powered model trains-which were soon overshadowed by trains that operated using a 110-volt electric transformer.
Cowen was also the founder of the Lionel Manufacturing Company which soon became famous for producing Lionel Train Sets. These reached the height of their popularity in the 1950’s when toy train sets were the number one toys for boys.
Currently, the Fossil Rock Raiders Model Train Barn is also in need of volunteers.
Calvert explained, “People probably don’t realize how much work goes into keeping this going. Each year we get a lot of families that stop by, and its hard to show them around and keep things going at the same time.”
He noted that, “What we need are people who are willing to learn what needs to be done, and what to do if things aren’t working.”
Anyone interested in volunteering at the Model Train Barn can contact Calvert directly at 740-591-1277.
For more information about the Fossil Rock Raiders Model Train Barn visit their official facebook page.
