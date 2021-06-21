Top stories read from June 13-20, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Guysville man arrested for manslaughter after death in Shade

2. Search still underway for missing man

3. ODOT announces Johnson Road/U.S. Route 33 connection close

4. Glouster man sentenced to nearly five years in prison on multiple cases 

5. State Controlling Board approves quarter-million grant for Glouster tank removal

6. Athens County awards: Coaches of the Year

7. Co-leader of area drug ring sentenced to up to seven and a half years in prison

8. Nelsonville Council VP held April event without permit, confusing some in city government

9. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week

