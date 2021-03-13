It is no secret that planning for a new school year during a pandemic was difficult. Schools throughout the world were struggling with the complications of the “new normal.” Quarantines, learning and teaching from home, making plans to ensure student and staff health and safety were the top priority, among so much more while still providing a quality education for the students, certainly posed many challenges for all districts. Beacon School was no exception.
Prior to the pandemic, most of our students learned best in an educational environment with routine, in-person instruction. However, at Beacon School, we do so much more than academics. Many of our students rely on their occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language therapy, socialization, and functional life skills taught during in-person learning. It soon became evident that there had to be an in-person option at Beacon School.
Beacon has been successful operating school over the past year due to the resilience, flexibility, compassion, and mutual respect between the school staff, students and our families. Dr. Kevin Davis, ACBDD’s Superintendent; and Becky Martin, Beacon’s Principal, along with other administrative staff paved the way for success, while the instructional staff made learning work for students with all levels of abilities. They found new, innovative methods using technology to help our students succeed in the learning process.
Over a relatively short amount of time and with new safety precautions in place, Beacon was able to open its doors for our families and students who chose to return to in-person learning. For those who felt safest learning from home, our staff was able to provide remote learning opportunities while continuing to deliver in-person services simultaneously.
Our transportation, facilities and food service departments have never stopped throughout the pandemic. From early March 2020, they continued meal delivery to all students during the closure, and to families who wished to continue remote learning after Beacon’s reopening. Their efforts continue to this day, with the preparation and delivery of meals for Beacon students as well as the extraordinary sanitizing efforts of the custodial crew.
Parents have continually been willing to help make their student’s educational experience a success, even with many unexpected changes. We could not have been successful without the team effort of administration, staff, students and families. Thanks to all for your continued support during this most challenging time.
