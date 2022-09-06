This seventh article in the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group’s series of articles is by Donna Goodman of the Athens Conservancy. We thank her for her contribution, and we thank the Green Burial Council and the Conservation Burial Alliance for sharing resources with the public, including information in this article.
Are you among the increasing number of folks in this country who would choose a natural burial in a conservation burial ground if the opportunity existed nearby?
This type of burial takes place in a natural, sustainably managed setting, such as the woods or a meadow within a conservation burial ground, not within a mowed and manicured lawn-like cemetery.
According to the Green Burial Council (www.greenburialcouncil.org), a natural burial does not use embalming chemicals, which are toxic to the environment. Rather than burial in a non-biodegradable metal or exotic wood casket, within a concrete or plastic vault in the ground, natural burials minimize environmental impact by using biodegradable shrouds or caskets, and take place on land that is sustainably managed using conservation best practices.
The connection between natural burials and land trusts makes sense. Land trusts protect and preserve open space and care for it sustainably, in a manner that restores it, increases the ecological quality of the land, and preserves its conservation significance. Conservation burial grounds are a form of natural burial grounds that are established in partnership with a land trust and have a goal of not only protecting the burial grounds in perpetuity, but also managing the land by using conservation practices.
Conservation burial grounds, however, are much more than eco-friendly burials or a place where land is preserved. As described on the Conservation Burial Alliance (www.conservationburialalliance.org), there are many benefits of partnerships between land trusts and natural burials. Land, which is essential to protect for its natural values, as well as for our own physical and mental health, is protected from harmful degradation and development. Natural burials allow the human and natural communities to connect.
Folks who wish to give their body back to the Earth, as part of the natural cycle of life that has taken place for eons, can do so. Those who wish their final act to help preserve open space for future generations can leave a legacy by being interred there. Families who are grieving a loss can take solace in nature while directly participating, as a final act of love, in the burial of their loved ones, and can find peace in the natural world during subsequent visits to the burial place of their loved ones.
The welcoming paths of the preserve can provide restoration and renewal to community members who wish to stroll, birdwatch, picnic, or wander the trails there. Nature education programming opportunities abound. A small, simple, light-filled chapel could serve as a gathering place for memorial services as well as other cycle of life events. Open space that supports both ecological and social needs can sustain and enrich both our community and the Earth.
There are many working examples of successful partnerships between land trusts and conservation burial grounds. The Foxfield Preserve located in Wilmot (Stark County), Ohio has been restoring nature to a once-overgrazed hilltop farm, consisting of forest, field, and stream, as a burial ground since 2008. A well-loved Athenian who recently passed away, John Knouse, who was a founder of the Athens Conservancy and a dreamer of a natural burial ground in Athens County, rests there under a shady tree with a scenic, hilltop view.
The Athens Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust established in 2002 and located in Athens County, currently manages approximately 3,000 acres of nature preserves and conservation easements. The Athens Conservancy’s mission— to protect special spaces and wild places for people to enjoy, and to preserve water quality, protect biodiversity and to nurture natural habitats—dovetails perfectly with that of the Athens County Conservation Burial Association (ACCBA), a nonprofit association founded in October 2021.
The ACCBA’s mission is to advise the public and local government about natural burials, conservation burial grounds, and compatible land uses; to identify land in our area suitable for conservation burial grounds; to establish and/or to assist others with establishing conservation burial grounds; and to engage in public outreach and education about natural burial.
The ACCBA and the Athens Conservancy have partnered together in an effort to create a conservation burial ground in our community. While we have searched for the past year, we have not yet found a site that adequately meets our needs. Thus, we are opening our search to the hive mind of our community because we feel our efforts will benefit from the input of all.
To that end, we are seeking a donation of land that would be suitable for a conservation burial ground. Perhaps you own a woodland, field, or farmland, but have no one to leave it to. Maybe you have always dreamed that your piece of the planet could thrive in perpetuity for the good of others.
Perhaps you own working, or once-worked, agricultural land that could benefit from the future restoration as a natural burial ground. Maybe you have a desire to leave a legacy for future generations.
If our ask piques your interest, please email the Athens Conservancy at burial@athensconservancy.org to talk to us about your land. For more information on conservation burial grounds, visit the Conservation Burial Alliance and The Green Burial Council websites.
Our Facebook Page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group, contains more information about natural burials. Our working group members are StarMary Castro, Cheryl Cesta, Wenda Sheard, and Natalie Wilson. They may be reached via their Facebook page, or by emailing Cheryl at cherylcesta@gmail.com.
