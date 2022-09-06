This seventh article in the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group’s series of articles is by Donna Goodman of the Athens Conservancy. We thank her for her contribution, and we thank the Green Burial Council and the Conservation Burial Alliance for sharing resources with the public, including information in this article.

Are you among the increasing number of folks in this country who would choose a natural burial in a conservation burial ground if the opportunity existed nearby?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments