“What in the world are American leaders trying to accomplish by egging on the war between Russia and Ukraine? Instead of trying to negotiate an end to the war, the U.S. and allies continue to pour more weapons into Ukraine. The U.S. policy of trying to bog Russia down in endless warfare could very well lead to WWIII with Russia, the only country in the world that can blow us off the face of the earth. This is the closest we’ve been to nuclear war since the Cuban Missile Crisis and nobody in Washington seems to care!”
“Where oh where do I take the large garbage bags of NON-recyclable LITTER TRASH that I pick up along the river and river greenspaces in Athens (in the East State area)? I have reached out to 5 city/county employees and only one returned my call (thank you) to refer me to someone who did not. I have been bringing it home BUT surely someone has to be responsible for the litter trash in these public areas. HELP.”
”In challenging times, Republicans enthusiastically proclaim Democrat’s immorality and incompetence--’til the GOP claws back into power with bribes, lies, and regulatory favors--then corruption flows like a {span}Niagara{/span}. Tricky Dick redefined executive branch malfeasance with his power-lust called Watergate. Today, we have a new exemplar of corruption, the political mob boss Donald Trump. Those of us who lived through Watergate remember the citizenry, in shocked revulsion at what the GOP had countenanced, turning their collective backs on them. Now, with the right once again flaunting greed and bigotry as virtues, I ask: Is there any way to bring Richard Nixon back?”
“I don’t know if “Traffic Control” means they own the road but a company on East State Street had one of their pick up trucks sitting at a green light then speeding to overcorrect, getting over to the right lane at Kroger so they could sharply cut back over the left lane into the median to go to Gomart. There’s a phone number on the truck and the company name (which is literally half a mile away) this all stated in front of their business. TRAFFIC CONTROL. I’ve contacted your corporate headquarters. Nice Driving.”
