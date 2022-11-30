NELSONVILLE — A Nelsonville tradition for almost ten years, Tammy’s Country Kitchen (TCK) serves the kind of comfort food that keeps bringing customers back-sometimes even three times a day!
Located at 1333 E. Canal Street, Nelsonville, TCK offers customers breakfast, lunch and dinner every Monday-Friday from 7a.m.-7p.m. on a dine-in or take-out basis.
Owner, Tammy Lee’s family has a long history in the food service industry. For many years, her parents ran the Union Street Diner and her sister-in-law operated the Albany Cafe.
For Lee, her normal work day starts at 6 a.m. and ends around 7:30 p.m. She stated, “I don’t think many people realize how much work goes into running a restaurant. Cooking is just one part of my job. But it helps when you have good workers you can depend on like I do.”
Currently, TCK has 16-18 employees — one of whom is a waitress named, “Amber.” She expressed, “I really like working here-mostly because the customers are so nice.”
Lee added that, “We see so many of our customers on a daily basis that they feel like family, and the restaurant is their second home. In fact, they feel so comfortable here that — if we’re really busy — you might see a customer get up and start busing tables. Though, they don’t do it because they feel like they have to. They do it because they feel at home here and want to help out.”
As for TCK’s menu, Lee noted, “If we’re looking for a fancy steak dinner, that’s not the kind of food we serve here. We have everyday kind of food-like mashed potatoes, meatloaf and Mac & Cheese.”
The restaurant’s breakfast menu offers a variety of omelets all priced at $7.50. Customers have the choice if either a cheese omelet ham or bacon or sausage omelet, veggie omelet and a western omelet with green peppers, onion, ham, tomatoes and cheese.
As for breakfast specials, Tammy’s Country Kitchen offers dishes like a Country Fried Steak, or a Chopped Steak, meal that comes with two eggs, hash browns and toast for $9 each.
For lunch, the restaurant specializes in a variety of wrap sandwiches for $6.50. Customers can choose from either an egg salad, chicken salad, turkey club, BLT, taco or chicken tender wrap.
But, their most popular wrap sandwich is Tammy’s Chicken & Fajita Wrap. This offering consists of chicken strips, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and a choice of sour cream, salsa, mayo or ranch dressing.
Some of their other traditional sandwiches are a grilled cheese for $3, a pizza burger for $5.50, or a mushroom swiss burger for $6.50. As an added bonus, customers can add fries to their sandwich for only $2 more.
TCK’s dinner menu showcases a selection of meals that are all priced at $9, and come with mashed potatoes, gravy a vegetable and a roll. Customers have the choice of either meatloaf, grilled chicken, baked steak or liver and onions.
For dessert, Tammy’s Country Kitchen has a selection of pies and cakes that are all priced under $4 a slice.
However, Lee maintains that her best-selling meal item is their homemade noodles over mashed potatoes. She explained, “People love carbs and they’re tired of eating fast food. So that’s probably why this item is so popular!”
During the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, Tammy’s Country Kitchen temporarily closed down. Then, in January, 2021, Lee reopened the restaurant with the intent of making her customers her top priority.”
Lee said, “My main goal was to keep the prices down. I know so many of my customers are going through hard times right now. And, I’ve been doing what I can to make it possible for them to enjoy a nice home-cooked meal.”
One of Tammy’s Country Kitchen’s biggest fans is Hocking College President, Dr. Betty Young.
Young shared, ‘I have been dining at Tammy’s since I came to Nelsonville in the fall of 2014. She was located in a little tiny spot closer to the square back then. But, I immediately fell in love with the friendly people — including the servers and other customers.”
Young added, “ Tammy’s is a choice spot for me!”
The crowd sourced review site, YELP, gives Tammy’s Country Kitchen four out of five stars. One reviewer, Sharon H. from Columbus posted, “Down home country cooking! It would have made my grandma proud!”
Another reviewer, Donald H. from The Plains posted, “It was busy. But, we were waited on quickly — and the coffee came fast and we had many refills too!”
To find out more about what other items Tammy’s Country Kitchen has to offer visit, www.tammyscountrykitchen-nelsonville.com., or to place a take-out order call 740-753-2705.
