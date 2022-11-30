Tammy's Sign

Located at 1333 E. Canal Street in Nelsonville, Tammy’s Country Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NELSONVILLE — A Nelsonville tradition for almost ten years, Tammy’s Country Kitchen (TCK) serves the kind of comfort food that keeps bringing customers back-sometimes even three times a day!

