There are numerous things that can be said about the past year. The word difficult comes to mind and that is something everyone in communities all over have shared. However, this gives us so many opportunities to overcome these difficulties and work together as a community. Getting through challenges requires teamwork, trust and communication and PersonnelPlus and the ACBDD has been very fortunate to be able to have Kroger of Athens to help our community get through this past year. Over the past 20 years, Kroger has employed people with disabilities in different areas of the store, from individuals providing customer services like bagging groceries, to stocking merchandize and helping maintain a clean store. These individuals are a part of the Kroger team.
Currently there are four people who work at Kroger that PersonnelPlus continues to provide support to, if needed. In March, when COVID-19 changed our communities, Kroger worked with PersonnelPlus to ensure the safety of those employed. Two people needed to take leave due to their own health and safety concerns. Kroger has continuously been supportive and worked with PersonnelPlus to make sure the employees had the necessary information. Kroger management has been in communication with PersonnelPlus weekly and even sometimes daily throughout this unprecedented time. They have been understanding and willing to do what was needed to support their employees. Fortunately, one person was able to safely return to work in July and the other person will be returning within the month.
Everyone has been navigating the unknown, and Kroger has been diligent in working through any issues to keep people as safe as possible while also respecting the decisions by the employees to continue work if they choose. Grocery stores and their employees are essential workers, and it gives the employees with disabilities tremendous pride to be essential!
