Hope Taft and Frances Strickland: Kindness and Friendship in Leadership
Saturday, July 15 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Join us at the Southeast Ohio History Center for a conversation with former Ohio First Ladies, Mrs. Hope Taft and Dr. Frances Strickland as they discuss lessons in leadership related to Dr. Strickland's recently re-released children's book, The Little Girl Who Grew Up to Be Governor.
Dr. Strickland and Mrs. Taft will also discuss how their shared experiences helped shape their friendship, the importance of kindness and courage in developing our children as leaders, and how cooperation and community can begin to change our political climate for the better.
This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided.
The Southeast Ohio History Center is located at 24 West State Street in Athens. For more information see the website at www.southeastohio.org or call 740-592-2280.
