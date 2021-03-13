Agency and independent providers throughout the county have demonstrated exceptional service throughout the pandemic. The many agency and independent providers in the county provide direct support to individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (ID/DD). Their priority, just like with the ACBDD, has been to keep people healthy and safe. Many times that has meant helping individuals with ID/DD stay home.
Providers of Athens County have worked especially hard to develop creative home-based activities so that individuals we serve felt engaged and connected while staying home for extended periods.
Some activities included participating in Zoom sessions with family and friends, either as a chat, a virtual dance party or even virtual yoga. Others tried the more traditional method of writing letters and sending pictures through the mail. Monday lunch at the Methodist Church provided a drive-thru option, another way to get out of the house and still stay safe.
Others took to a variety of arts and crafts and other activities, like a scavenger hunt. Some individuals, with the help of their support staff, started new habits, like recycling at home.
These activities are important because they keep the individuals with ID/DD protected from the virus and also mentally and emotionally healthy. Staying at home for long periods of time can lead to loneliness and depression. The ACBDD is grateful for the agency and independent providers for their hard work and creativity during these challenging times.
