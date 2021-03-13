Our friend Tina continues to demonstrate that, with the right supports, individuals can and do overcome struggles and celebrate their goals and accomplishments. Tina is a cook, writer, artist, wife, daughter and friend.
Tina is supported by her husband and agencies like the ACBDD, the Sech-Kar Company and independently operated nonprofits like Passion Works, to accomplish her goals and to overcome challenges.
She has spent many of her days during the pandemic keeping busy in her home. In her art room, Tina draws, paints, sews, glues, and stitches. Throughout the pandemic, Tina has virtually continued to share photos, her culinary creations, encouragement of others, and well wishes to family and friends.
Tina has a gift for networking that shines through easily online. Tina shows her support for Rally for Rusty, Zoom Art Night with Passion Works, sign language practice, recipes, paper crafts, humorous cartoons, anti-bullying statements and her connection to Galelynn Lea, a well-known folk singer, violinist, public speaker and disability advocate from Minnesota. In October of last year, Tina shared her skills as an artist and advocate and was featured in “The Nora Project Facebook Takeover,” a fundraiser by Gaelynn Lea.
