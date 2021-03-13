For some people who like to be on the go, staying home is not a good option. To help our friend Burnie not feel isolated and alone at home, his support team found creative ways for him to venture out into the community while staying safe. He did this with a provider agency called Expanding Your Horizons (also known as EYH).

He was able to fish, bowl, attend wrestling events, go to the movies, and visit an arcade. Burnie also shared that during this time he has even found a girlfriend! Thanks to his supportive team, Burnie has thrived, while still ensuring social distancing rules were followed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments