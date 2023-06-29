I'm writing in reference to a recently published commentary in both the Athens NEWS and Athens Messenger. A man by the name of David Hartinger expressed his thoughts on the situation of, if you are not born into wealth. He states that "If you aren't born into wealth, your only capital is your labor. So, your human body is now a commodity that you must sell, and if you can't sell it for enough, you won't be able to care for yourself, and you will lose your capital." He continues, "Let me know what you think of this statement."
This hit a very personal point with me that I have always held my tongue on, which is the decline of the work ethic in America and how more and more people every year play the "I'm a victim" card. So fellow readers, and Mr. Hartinger, here is some food for thought that I lived growing up and growing old in Athens County. I'm 70-years-old and here is the short version of a long story that I have lived.
I was brought up in the county, extremely poor, in an old, cold house with a pot belly stove, an outside toilet and no running drinkable water. We were never on any sort of welfare, we were poor, but always clean and kept ourselves presentable, even if our clothes were patched and/or hand-me-downs. This situation was inconvenient and embarrassing as you couldn't have friends over with no bathroom in our home.
I made up my mind I was going to do my best to pull myself out of poverty when I got out of high school.
Being of no more than average intelligence, I took a job at a plumbing business digging ditches and being a plumber's helper.
I was always polite, prompt and a very hard worker. It was not uncommon for me to work 50-60 hours or more a week at any and all work that was offered. Nineteen years later, my chance came to buy the plumbing business and building on Court Street. Because my boss of 19 years knew of my character and work, he financed my chance at success.
A lot of hard work took place in my life, and at the end of each day, I was proud of my work and I saved all I could. I now live a very comfortable life and have pride in pulling myself up from poverty.
To Mr. Hartinger's point, I offer this — average people will find it hard to get ahead working 40 hours a week at a blue-collar job. This country was built on hard work and determination. It can still be done.
Work, not whining and welfare! Capitalism works if you are willing to work hard. You could always take a good look at yourself, find your pride and determination and go out and pull yourself up. It's not easy but it is rewarding.
