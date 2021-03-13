While the job of an SSA is to focus on an individual’s ISP (reference in the previous article), it is not uncommon for some of our SSAs to deliver the occasional emergency food box to a family served by the ACBDD. Food insecurity is a reality for our area of the state. But with the pandemic came sudden job loss, fear or inability to venture out of the home, and an exponential increase in the demand for basic needs – like food.
Over the past year, SSAs have delivered approximately 523 food boxes to the households of individuals who receive ACBDD services. These resources come from a mix of community groups, including the Athens Catholic Community Food Pantry, Farmers to Families (a USDA program), and a food giveaway coordinated by the National Guard.
While delivering food boxes, it is not unusual for an SSA to help a family to other things, too, like deliver PPE, shovel snow, help put away food, or run errands.
The role of the SSA has always been important, but it has become even more so during these times. We appreciate all of their hard work and dedication to helping those we have been charged with protecting.
