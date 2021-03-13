The Service and Support Administration Department of the ACBDD is sometimes referred to as the agency’s “case management” division. This division employs 16 Service and Support Administrators (also known as SSAs) and a Behavior Support Specialist. Their focus is to help 425 Athens County adults and children with developmental disabilities identify and meet life goals (both big and small) and assist in crisis situations.
Services within this division can begin for individuals with a qualifying diagnosis at age 3 and are available throughout a person’s lifespan. Once eligible, a person is assigned an SSA. At the core of an SSA’s job is to help the individual develop what is called the Individual Service Plan (also known as the ISP). The ISP is centered on the person served, detailing out his or her wants, needs, and important aspects of life. The ISP continuously evolves and changes as the person served changes.
For example, a 10-year-old may have a goal of learning how to ride a bike. A 16-year-old may have a desire to get her driver’s license. A 20-year-old may want to get his first job in the community and move out on his own. The goals and aspirations will change depending on the person. The ISP will document all of those goals, spell out possible steps to reach those goals, and the SSA helps the individual along the way to meet those hopes and dreams.
Under normal circumstances, this work oftentimes happens face-to-face, either in meetings or one-on-one interactions. During the pandemic, this work has continued unabated, only now the interactions look a little different.
In the warmer months, many SSAs and teams met on porches and at parks. Virtual meetings have become an everyday reality for not only SSAs but for those served and their teams. SSAs have also focused on making sure a person’s basic needs were met during the pandemic. This has meant SSAs have been delivering food boxes, shoveling driveways, collecting and delivering Personal Protective Equipment (or PPE) and more recently, coordinating the vaccination distribution.
The commitment, dedication, and availability of the SSA department has not wavered. SSAs have continued to work to support an integrated and inclusive community for Athens County and those we serve in a manner that promotes the health and wellness of all of those we support, their families, and our Athens Community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.