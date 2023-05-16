Exhibit

"Remedies for the Future" will open on May 20 at the SēD Gallery in Chauncey.

CHAUNCEY — The SēD Gallery is pleased to present Remedies of the Future. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. May 20 at the gallery, located at 48 Converse St., Chauncey, on the main floor.

The gallery will host artistic, creative solutions to the environmental crisis and its consequences organized by artist Brooke Ripley, courtesy of the Original Works Grant from the Graduate College at Ohio University.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments