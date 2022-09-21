When Ohio University President Hugh Sherman spoke to the Student Senate, he answered many questions from senators about matters affecting the student body regarding enrollment, wage gaps, inclusivity and more.
Sherman noted that OU has recruited the largest first-year class ever – 4,441 students, a 21 percent increase from 2021.
He explained that the intent behind recruiting this giant class was not to “grow” the university, but to return to a longtime admission benchmark of around 4,000 students.
“The effect of this is not really to grow the university – the objective is to get back to approximately 4,000 students for each class,” he said. “We exceeded our goal but what we’re looking at is approximately 4,000 students per class, which is where we want to be. That target is not to grow the university, but to get back to that 4,000 per class.”
Sherman said three years ago in 2019, the first-year class was around 3,150 students – then COVID in 2020 – and in 2021, the first-year class was around 3,650. He said achieving enrollment of at least 4,000 first-year students is obtainable.
“We think that with that number, with the number of students graduating high school from across the country and the state, that is a number we can easily obtain and we can maintain the quality of the students that are here right now,” Sherman said.
Sherman said academic admission standards were not changed to admit more students, but that this incoming class has the highest grade point average ever admitted – 3.64 GPA.
He said there are more resources available as well as a strong commitment to student retention so students can graduate on time.
“Our real focus for the future is to hit that 4,000 and to spend more attention and effort in improving the retention numbers as well as improve our graduation rates,” he said. “We’ve made real progress in the last couple of years of reducing the time it takes to graduate.”
Sherman said academic advising is a key ingredient to student success.
“We’re making sure that from the time the student comes in as a freshman that they are getting advice as creating a plan about what they want to accomplish. Then they lay out the four years to make sure they get what they want in terms of majors and experiences as well as graduate on time within four years,” he said.
Inclusivity
Toward creating a more inclusive campus environment, Sherman said OU has rolled out its Make Respect Visible campaign which includes six expectations for the campus community. The expectations are: encourage dialogue, not division; every voice counts; listen more, judge less; spread ideas, not hate; respect human dignity; and disagree respectfully.
“I think it is a great program,” Sherman said.
Sherman said the university is seeking to hire an external audit and consulting firm to do an audit of all the university’s policies and practices.
“They will do a very exhaustive look at the university and then help us develop a using best practices – where they feel we are weak and where they feel we should prioritize different steps to take,” he said. “That will develop for us a roadmap of how we can forward over the next couple of years to do everything we can to make this the most inclusive community we can. This is something we all really want to do – it’s part of being a public university. We want every person who comes here to feel that they are appreciated, supported and obtain the goals that they want to achieve.”
Racial incidents
Answering questions from Student Senators, Sherman addressed some of the incidents from last spring that cast the university in a harsh light.
In March, a black doll was taped to a dorm room door, a bag of trash with a racial slur written on it was left at a door, a Black resident hall advisor’s door and property were urinated on, according to police. OU investigated the incidents, which were reported near and far across the social media landscape.
Sherman said though police conducted an investigation into what was clearly a racial slur, nothing was found. He said while there are cameras in many places, there was not one where the incident occurred. He said the university is at disadvantage when the police conduct an investigation, but no one is willing to come forward with information about what happened.
As to the investigation into the resident hall’s advisor’s door being urinated on, Sherman said, the university followed the procedures and that a person went through a code of conduct hearing but he can’t discuss what happened because that person’s name is protected, however, that student is no longer enrolled at the university.
Sherman said despite the outcry on social media, it is important to not to rush to judgment.
“Social media ramped up so dramatically on every side,” he said. “For me as the president, I’m going to follow the procedures and I’m not going to rush to judgment. I’m going to make darn sure that everyone is reacting the way they should, that the people who are affected are being offered help and the ability to get counseling or move, whatever they choose to do, but we will continue to follow university procedures.”
Wage gaps
Student Senator Clay Lewis asked about the wage disparity between what the university pays its culinary workers and how much more the private sector pays.
Sherman said the university is formulating a plan that recommends that wages be increased for employees.
“It’s not going to be a significant raise all at one time, but we have to look at a way to start raising wages,” he said.
Sherman said the university has endured tough financial times during the past few years, so he says pay raises is a major issue that needs to be addressed.
“During the last four years while this university has been going through a financial crisis, wages and salaries have been basically frozen for everyone – that’s faculty and staff,” he said. “For me, it’s an issue of developing a multi-year compensation program to try and get everyone’s wages back up to where they should be. For an organization to be successful, we have to be able to attract and retain excellent people.”
Nelson Court
When asked about rumors of Nelson Court dining hall possibly closing, Sherman said the rumors are incorrect and that food court was not closed. He said the university remains committed to providing a healthy and safe dining environment.
“Nothing was closed,” Sherman said. “There was no contamination and corrections were made right away, so from our standpoint there’s not a problem. We will of course spend time inspecting all of the food dispensaries to make sure that it’s going to be healthy and safe for all of the students.”
Health and Wellness
In other matters, Sherman said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 62 percent of adults between the ages 18-24 met the criteria for anxiety and depressive disorder and 25 percent expressed some desire or thoughts to commit suicide.
Sherman said a health and wellness initiative that started last summer seeks ways to increase mental counseling, academic counseling and to ensure that the university can have as many resources as possible such as working with OhioHealth to provide more approaches to solving this problem.
Editor’s Note: In addition to speaking before Student Senate, Sherman also held a roundtable discussion with the media last week. See Pages 2 and 4.
