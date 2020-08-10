Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Thursday, Aug. 6
• Larceny, Hudson Road
• Mental person, Northridge Road
• Domestic, Boutot Street
• Domestic, Northup Avenue
• Accident — injury, Era Road
Friday, Aug. 7
• Identity theft, Shepherd Road
• Harassment — threats, London Road
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Accident — hit/skip, US 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, Paul Revere Road
• Gas leak, West Second Street
• Domestic, Dietrich Avenue
• Vandalism — vehicle, Mound Street
• Larceny, US 62
• Domestic, North Court Street
Saturday, Aug. 8
• Domestic, East Main Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Fight, North Scioto Street
• Warrant, South High Street
• Complaint — gun, Town Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Miller Avenue
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, US 62
• Domestic, Ashville Pike
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Fire — grass, Dozer Road
• Fight, Duvall Road
Sunday, Aug. 9
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 159
• Domestic — neighbor, Mound Street
• Fire, East Street
• Warrant, Island Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Duvall Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.
