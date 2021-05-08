CIRCLEVILLE — Shelly Harsha, Judge of Probate Court, Division of Pickaway County Common Pleas Court, has issued the monthly report for April 2021.
Adoptions: four filed; two closed/approved/issued
Civil actions: one filed; two closed/approved/issued
Estates: 32 filed; 23 closed/approved/issued
Wrongful death: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Incompetent guardianships: three filed; none closed/approved/issued
Minor guardianships: one filed; one closed/approved/issued
Conservatorships: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Testamentary trusts: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Miscellaneous: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Change of name: eight filed; two closed/approved/issued
Minor settlements: one filed; one closed/approved/issued
Mental illness: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Birth registration/correction: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Marriage: 31 filed
Structured settlement: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Disinterment: none filed; none closed/approved/issued
Accounts: 27 filed; 14 closed/approved/issued
Inventories: 22 filed; 16 closed/approved/issued
Entries journalized: 309
