CIRCLEVILLE — Shelly Harsha, Judge of Probate Court, Division of Pickaway County Common Pleas Court, has issued the monthly report for April 2021.

Adoptions: four filed; two closed/approved/issued

Civil actions: one filed; two closed/approved/issued

Estates: 32 filed; 23 closed/approved/issued

Wrongful death: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Incompetent guardianships: three filed; none closed/approved/issued

Minor guardianships: one filed; one closed/approved/issued

Conservatorships: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Testamentary trusts: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Miscellaneous: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Change of name: eight filed; two closed/approved/issued

Minor settlements: one filed; one closed/approved/issued

Mental illness: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Birth registration/correction: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Marriage: 31 filed

Structured settlement: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Disinterment: none filed; none closed/approved/issued

Accounts: 27 filed; 14 closed/approved/issued

Inventories: 22 filed; 16 closed/approved/issued

Entries journalized: 309

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments