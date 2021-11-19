The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Elijah Jay Beach, 19, New Holland, possession of hashish, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Christopher L. Donaldson, 36, Williamsport, attempted possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Ernest C. Haddox, 32, Circleville, receiving stolen property (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Christina R. Maynard, 32, Waverly, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, guilty, three to four and a half years in prison.
• Robert D. Nungester III, 28, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.
• Walker D. Pence, 22, New Holland, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.
• Robert A. Williams, 35, Mt. Sterling, OMVI, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.
