PersonnelPlus, the employment service of the ACBDD, in collaboration with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), provides summer youth work experience to transition-age youth in Athens County. In previous years, the students would participate in a five-week program, utilizing the approved curriculum of “Skills to Pay the Bills.” In the past, students worked with a PersonnelPlus job trainer at an approved job site earning minimum wage. The students worked 20 hours a week. This program has always enabled the students to walk away with a sense of accomplishment, empowered with knowledge, and a little extra money in their pocket.
In the spring of 2020, our society was in the early stages of a global pandemic. PersonnelPlus and OOD knew they needed to come up with a way to continue to offer the summer youth program, even if it looked a little different than it had in the past. Working together, a plan was created. Last summer, the program was three weeks long, with the students participating for 12 hours each week. The services were provided virtually through Zoom. The students learned about money management, effective workplace communication, and important skills to pay their bills. They discussed work site etiquette including the do’s and don’ts at work, engaged in virtual activities and small group exercises to promote teamwork and practice skills learned. Lastly, Zoom meetings were scheduled with local businesses to give students a better view of what it was like to work there. Prior to the program starting, staff were excited to begin the program in a new way but also unsure of how the students would respond to being online for three hours each day. In the end, the program was a huge success. All of the students involved signed on each day ready to learn, some made new friendships, and all were pleased to have the opportunity to participate.
This summer, as we move forward during these unpresented times, the summer youth program will once again look slightly different. PersonnelPlus is excited to consider two options this summer. Students will have the choice of working in the community or participating in a different online service. For more information on this year’s services, contact PersonnelPlus at (740) 592-3416.
