HAVAR, Inc. is excited about the new opportunity of collaborating with The Athens Village, United Seniors of Athens County and Benjamin Rose Institute to provide care consultation to area seniors including aging persons with developmental disabilities. This program will provide an information resource and referral service to obtain assistance for people wanting to remain in their own home. If you are interested in participating in this service, you can contact The Athens Village at 740-447-0500.
HAVAR, Inc. is also in process of developing health improvement initiatives to support those individuals we serve. We are proud to continue offering services that teach individuals how they can live happy, healthy inclusive lives within their communities.
