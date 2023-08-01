One member of the Ohio University wrestling team coach staff remains on administrative leave as the university’s Athletic Department continues a review of a March incident in which two players were injured during practice.
On Monday, Ohio University Police Department announced the closure of its investigation into the incident after a prosecutor in the City of Athens Law Department concluded there wasn’t evidence to pursue criminal prosecution.
In another press release also issued on Monday, the university announced two unnamed members of the coaching staff had returned. The third remains on leave pending completion of the Athletic Department’s incident review.
The coaching staff consists of head coach Joel Greenlee, and assistant coaches Cody Walters and Shakue Laney. The Athletic Department’s website does not list contact information for Walters but lists contact information for Greenlee and Laney.
According to the police department’s release, an officer interviewed both alleged victims, several witnesses and members of the wrestling program. The agency also gathered medical records and other relevant documents.
“As part of their investigation, police shared their findings with an independent medical expert with experience both as an emergency room physician and collegiate wrestler, who advised that the medial records obtained did not appear to document any specific injury and that the activity during the wrestling practice was ‘excessive but not egregious,’” the press release said.
OUPD shared their investigation and the medical expert’s opinion with a prosecutor in the City of Athens Law Department. The prosecutor who reviewed the case felt the evidence was insufficient to support a criminal prosecution.
According to the university, after OUPD closed its investigation, the Athletics Department received a copy of the report.
Separate from the police investigation, the Office of Human Resources conducted an administrative review at the request of the university’s legal counsel.
The athletic department’s leadership is considering the police and administration investigations as part of its review.
On March 17, OU announced that the wrestling coaching staff was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation results. At the time, OU said the allegations were that two student-athletes were physically assaulted during a practice.
