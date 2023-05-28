Green Project Camp: An Environmental Education Program for Children

The Patton College of Education's Stevens Literacy Center is pleased to announce the Green Project Camp, a unique summer program designed to educate and empower children about environmental conservation and climate change. The camp will take place from June 5 to June 29, 2023, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Stevens Literacy Center located on the Athens Campus.

Tags

Load comments