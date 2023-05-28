Green Project Camp: An Environmental Education Program for Children
The Patton College of Education's Stevens Literacy Center is pleased to announce the Green Project Camp, a unique summer program designed to educate and empower children about environmental conservation and climate change. The camp will take place from June 5 to June 29, 2023, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Stevens Literacy Center located on the Athens Campus.
The Green Project Camp kicks off with an exciting event featuring Keila Dawson, renowned children's author and educator. Dawson will serve as the author in residence and introduce the campers to the captivating true stories of young people fighting global climate change from her book, No World Too Big.
The Green Project Camp aims to inspire young minds by promoting environmental literacy through engaging subjects such as science, social studies, and math. Through hands-on activities and immersive experiences, participants will learn about the significance of environmental stewardship and the ways they can make a positive impact on our planet. The program will encourage children to become environmental ambassadors for their schools and instill in them a sense of responsibility towards the environment.
Faculty and staff from the Patton College of Education and various colleges at OHIO will be actively involved in the planning and programming of the Green Project Camp. In addition, the camp will benefit from the contributions of community organizations, local parks and recreation, the local library, and departments of natural resources, ensuring a comprehensive and enriching educational experience for the camp attendees.
Participants have the option to register for all four weeks at a discounted price of $200 or choose to register for individual weeks at a cost of $75 per week. Field trips and experiential learning opportunities outside the Stevens Literacy Center will be organized as frequently as possible, further enhancing the campers' understanding of environmental conservation.
The camp is made possible by the generous gift from Glen Horton, Jr., who wished to honor his late mother, Jeanne Horton, through the establishment of THE JEANNE HORTON MEMORIAL FUND FOR THE GREEN PROJECT. The fund is dedicated to supporting children's active participation in saving our green planet, and it serves as the foundation for this transformative program.
Online registration for the Green Project Camp is now open. Interested parents and guardians with any questions about the program or registration process are encouraged to contact Julie Francis at francisj@ohio.edu or 740-593-0677.
About the Stevens Literacy Center: The Stevens Literacy Center is a leading educational institution dedicated to promoting literacy, providing quality educational programs, and fostering a love for learning across the lifespan. Through initiatives and collaborative partnerships, the center strives to make a positive impact on the educational landscape and empower individuals to reach their full potential.
