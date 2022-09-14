The Ohio University Alumni Association’s triennial Black Alumni Reunion (BAR) returns to the Athens Campus Sept. 15-18, and the 2022 celebration is already poised to make OU history.

More than 2,000 alumni and friends of the University – the largest turnout for the event ever – are expected to return to campus for a weekend rooted in the university’s past, present and future.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments