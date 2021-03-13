A silver lining to the recent transition to remote work due to the pandemic has found that Early Intervention services, which traditionally occur in person, have proven very effective when done virtually. Services are currently only provided virtually for the health and safety of families and staff. But when the pandemic is behind us, families may have the option of receiving EI services in person, virtually, or a combination of both methods. The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, which oversees the program statewide, is considering this option.
Early Intervention (or EI) support parents and caregivers in their efforts to enhance the development of their infant or toddler who has developmental delays or disabilities. The first three years of life are an important time for the health and development of all children and starting intervention services early improves the child's ability to develop and learn. It may also prevent or reduce the need for special help later.
The early intervention system is the family’s partner and helps families achieve the outcomes of their choosing and that best meet the needs of the child. Children learn best through every day experiences and interactions with familiar people in familiar environments. Parents and caregivers are a child’s best teacher. And with the support from early intervention, families can enhance a child's learning and development.
The first person that interacts with the family (either virtually or in person) is the service coordinator, who will explain the program, get consent, and work with parents/caregivers to identify priorities, strengths, and needs. The child will then be evaluated in order to determine eligibility and identify any areas where the family and the child may need support. Once it's determined that a child is eligible and in need of services, families will have access to an early intervention team dedicated to your child and family.
The team will consist of the family, a service coordinator, and service providers. Teams work collaboratively with families to determine which person will serve as your primary service provider, or PSP. This person can best address the outcomes a family has for their child and family. The primary service provider will visit on a regular basis (in person or virtually) to achieve those outcomes with other team members working behind the scenes. Other team members may visit with the primary service provider if additional support is needed.
The service coordinator will lead the process to develop the individualized family service plan, connect families to needed services, and be there for every step of the way. The primary service provider will demonstrate techniques to help a child grow as sometimes the smallest daily tasks, like meal time or getting dressed, present the biggest challenges. The families and the primary service provider will work together to come up with ideas to use in every day activities and between visits.
EI services will be provided within a child's natural environment, where he or she lives, learns, and plays. Visits are customized to fit the family’s schedule and location of preference.
EI services are provided free of charge to the family. If you or someone you know could benefit from the support of our Early Intervention team, please call 1-800-755-GROW to learn more or to start the process.
