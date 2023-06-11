Why the fight to unionize Starbucks matters to us all

Andrew Moss

For good reason, the fight to unionize Starbucks has drawn considerable public attention since workers at a Buffalo, New York store voted to unionize in December of 2021.

Since that time, workers at more than 300 stores, representing more than 8,000 workers, have so voted. The campaign has been met with strong company resistance, resulting in legal rulings that found Starbucks violating federal labor law by (among other things) illegally surveilling workers, firing workers involved in union organizing, and adding workers at specific workplaces to dilute union strength. In an eventful year-and-a-half, the company has failed to negotiate a single contract.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments