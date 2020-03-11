To our readers:
There’s only one official Best of Athens. That’s us, and we’ve been doing it for 31 years.
As a matter of fact, The Athens NEWS is in the midst of our annual Best of Athens Readers’ Choice Awards campaign (you can vote at www.athensnews.com). As part of this program, we will present those who place in the top three positions in each “Best Of” category with decals and certificates after Best of Athens winners are announced in April. These are free of charge.
However, from what we understand, an out-of-town company has been emailing solicitations to local businesses and entities (we know because we got one!), stating that they have “been selected for the 2020 Best of Athens Awards in (whatever category)” and giving them an opportunity to order an expensive plaque. The category for The Athens NEWS’ “winning” placement did not resemble any category in our Best of Athens campaign.
Who picks the “winners”? This out-of-state company does “based on the information gathered both internally by the (company’s) Athens Award Program and data provided by third parties.” In the emailed solicitation, the company identifies itself as “Athens Business Recognition” and provides a contact address in Newark, New Jersey.
THIS COMPANY IS NOT US. THIS COMPANY IS NOT LOCAL.
Moreover, Athens Business Recognition has no connection with The Athens NEWS’ Best of Athens Readers’ Choice Awards. Zero. Zilch. Nada. None.
One tip-off is that our Best of Athens isn’t over yet. We don’t know who’s winning in our dozens of categories.
If you are a local business, organization or individual who receives one of these solicitations, it’s your choice what you do with it. But just be aware that it has NO connection to The Athens NEWS or our Best of Athens campaign, and is not connected to any local contest or judging process. The “winners” have simply been “identified” by the company.
