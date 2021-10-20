To the editor:

If you don’t already know the incredible Iris Virjee, please check out her campaign platform. She represents the common people who were not born into intergenerational wealth. She stands for Appalachians, misfits, hillbilies, and those who struggle to find affordable housing in a town monopolized by the university. She stands to decriminalize poverty and offers effective ways to build the community. She has studied this, and frankly I see her practice these values every day.

I can personally vouch for her integrity, strength, wit and wisdom for which I admire her. She has a deep respect and compassion she carries with her for individuals who are most marginalized and has experience qualifying her immensely for a seat in Athens City Council. We will be lucky to have someone with such skill and knowledge to represent our community. Vote November 2 (or vote early).

Ashley Duff

Millfield, Ohio

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments