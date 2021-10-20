To the editor:
If you don’t already know the incredible Iris Virjee, please check out her campaign platform. She represents the common people who were not born into intergenerational wealth. She stands for Appalachians, misfits, hillbilies, and those who struggle to find affordable housing in a town monopolized by the university. She stands to decriminalize poverty and offers effective ways to build the community. She has studied this, and frankly I see her practice these values every day.
I can personally vouch for her integrity, strength, wit and wisdom for which I admire her. She has a deep respect and compassion she carries with her for individuals who are most marginalized and has experience qualifying her immensely for a seat in Athens City Council. We will be lucky to have someone with such skill and knowledge to represent our community. Vote November 2 (or vote early).
Ashley Duff
Millfield, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.