To the editor:

Don’t forget to vote on November 2!

And if it all possible try to sign up as a poll watcher, so we can avoid all the shenanigans.

If you are from southern Ohio and are not sure who to vote for or you don’t have time to research each candidate and proposal as thoroughly as you’d like, just wait until the A-NEWS comes up with a list of candidates they endorse, and make sure you vote for the exact opposite of whatever and whoever they choose. This will at least ensure you are not electing socialists hell bent on destroying the US and our constitution.

Neal Lee

Albany, Ohio

