To the editor:
Don’t forget to vote on November 2!
And if it all possible try to sign up as a poll watcher, so we can avoid all the shenanigans.
If you are from southern Ohio and are not sure who to vote for or you don’t have time to research each candidate and proposal as thoroughly as you’d like, just wait until the A-NEWS comes up with a list of candidates they endorse, and make sure you vote for the exact opposite of whatever and whoever they choose. This will at least ensure you are not electing socialists hell bent on destroying the US and our constitution.
Neal Lee
Albany, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.