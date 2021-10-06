To the editor:
Thanks to the generosity of Athens Countians and beyond, we’ve raised close to $4000, which we are sending to those at the front lines at Line 3 in northern Minnesota. Over 800 Water Protectors, seven southeast Ohioans among them, have been arrested for peaceful protest against Line 3.
Owned by Enbridge, a Canadian company, Line 3 will transport tar sands, a form of crude oil, from Alberta, Canada, to the Great Lakes for refining and export. The 1097-mile project crosses hundreds of miles of tribal lands and waters, polluting water with frequent spills and destroying Indigenous livelihoods dependent on wild rice lakes, which have been drained for construction. Line 3 will carry the dirtiest oil on earth at a time when we must stop fossil fuel expansion. As one Water Protector said in a recent interview, “Putting your body on the line in direct action is the only way to show the moral urgency of the climate crisis.” Visit stopline3.org/issues to learn why Line 3 is unnecessary; racist; destructive of water, local ecosystems, and climate; and dangerous for local women and communities.
In addition to raising funds, we share information weekly Uptown with Chase Bank customers. Chase, the largest funder of fossil fuels globally, is a significant funder of Enbridge. Since Line 3 is dependent on these funds, Chase can lead the way out of the climate crisis by refusing to support Line 3. Visit divest.earth for contact info to move your money and tell Chase to Defund Line 3.
Athens County’s seven Line 3 Water Protectors face felony charges for exercising their rights to free speech and peaceful protest. Some experienced excruciating pain, lasting injuries, and trauma from “pain compliance” administered by arresting officers who are public officials being funded by Enbridge. According to the UN Convention Against Torture, to which the U.S. is a signatory, purposely inflicting excruciating pain is torture and against international law. See the Giniw Collective Facebook (8-20, 9-22) for interviews with some Line 3 Water Protector torture victims.
We urge people to demand Biden cancel Line 3. He still can, due to unassessed destructive impacts, whether the project is, as Enbridge claims, “substantially completed. ” As Water Protector leaders declare, the fight is more urgent than ever. Please visit acfan.org and on Facebook for local information and alerts. Thanks, Athens, for your always generous support!
Anne Sparks, Judy Smucker, Claudia Sheehan and Heather Cantino
Athens County’s Future Action Network
