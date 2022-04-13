An open letter to the Board of Directors of United Campus Ministry,
I share the concern of many in the community about the breakdown in communication between the Board and Lacey Rogers, which led to her termination a year ago. There is legitimate concern in the Athens community that the vision and leadership UCM demonstrated in hiring a Black woman to lead the organization was shattered, and we are left with a void. There was no transparency as to the reasons Lacey was terminated, promoting speculation and increasing the damage done to her and to UCM. Although her termination occurred on March 19, 2021, the Board did not communicate with UCM’s members until September 21, 2021. An excerpt from that email letter concerning the board’s plan is below:
“…the Board of Directors, individually and collectively, are committed to further examining systemic racism and associated biases and attitudes in our lives, in society, and at UCM. “
I appreciate UCM’s stated commitment to examining bias and improving the organization. There is a glaring omission, however, in that there is no mention of regret or apology to Lacey for the harm done to her. Also, six months has passed since that letter and there has been no word (as far as I know) of any progress on your intended actions.
“The mission of UCM is to engage the Ohio University and Athens communities in spiritual growth, work for social justice, and community service guided by socially progressive and interfaith values.”
As you know, impact is more important than intent. Or, as the old expression says, “actions speak louder than words”. I think I can speak for many in our community that we long to see UCM become the social justice leader it once was. Given what I know about Lacey’s tenure there and her termination, along with the silence from the Board and the apparent lack of progress in moving forward, I am deeply concerned. There also is no information on your website or your Facebook page that there is any programming occurring other than the Thursday and Saturday meals. How do you perceive that UCM is currently fulfilling its mission?
Your September letter included an invitation to email UCM if the recipient was interested in “being part of a re-envisioning listening session, ecumenical and interfaith discussions, social justice discussions…”. Your mission, as stated above, calls on you to reach out to the community. After this long six months of silence, I encourage you to reach out in a more active way and let us work together to clarify how our shared values of inclusion, acceptance, care and support, honesty, humility, and courage to combat society’s oppressive structures can direct UCM to become the vibrant hub it has been in the past. I don’t think this is possible without directly addressing the harm that has occurred to Lacey in particular, and her community of concerned supporters as well.
Susan Righi
New Marshfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.