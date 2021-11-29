To the editor:

My car was recently towed off of Franklin Avenue by a company called Athens Towing. When I went to go to my car, I noticed it was gone and immediately called every tow service after attempting to retrace my steps. Every service that did answer had no record of a tow involving my vehicle.

I then had to go to the Athens Police Department where I wanted to attempt to file a police report. It was there that I found out that Athens Towing had taken my car to their lot because I was "parked in the yellow." I ended up having to pay a $30 parking ticket along with the $180 it cost to have my vehicle released from the lot for a total of $210.

Now, I'm not arguing that I shouldn't have been towed, because I'm sure there is documentation of me being illegally parked. But in what world is it ethical to charge $180 on top of already having to pay a parking ticket? I have heard and dealt with unethical towing issues in the town of Athens, but this by far has been the most ludicrous and devious of instances.

Anton Pizarro

Athens, Ohio

