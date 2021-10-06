"After years of hard work by the community to save it; They're gonna sell Dysart woods, the last stand of native timber in southeastern Ohio. About 1/3 of the way down the page. Better go see it before the loggers cut it all down."
“So all three at large Democratic candidates for Council skip the Student Senate candidate forum and now they hide the record of their 240K affordable housing candidate on yard signs with two appointed members. Maybe it's time to look at an independent candidate for council who represents all of the people.”
“Does anyone know why the Burrito Buggy is no longer Uptown?”
"Is the do-over of Stimson Ave. worth it ?"
"Joe “Cool” Burrow makes Athens County proud. Thank you, Joe."
"It's an admirable effort for President Sherman to mandate anti-hazing training for all OU campus members yet Title IX training isn't deemed equally imperative."
“What happened to the Athens Voice and its wide-ranging comments. Every submission same length and categorized. Open the voice to a wide range of complaints and issues!”
Editor's note: A review of Voice data found that more than half of all submissions were from one or two people. It's the Athens Voice, not The Voices of Primarily Two People. Submissions are now limited to one per IP address per issue. We're open to a wide range of complaints and issues — as long as they're sent by a wide range of people.—CC
"I love, love, love the new mural at Larry’s Dog House.”
"I don't understand why people think it's their God-given right to deface personal property with graffiti in Athens. Recently, a discussion on Facebook page revealed that there's an underlying attitude that any people's property is a public space subject to an artistic interpretation. My feeling is, if I'm paying property taxes on it. I'll paint it if I want and I don't understand the current attitude that I have no property rights at all. Anyone care to dialogue or discuss this civilly?"
"All those people that are refusing to get vaccinated because of religious and political beliefs: Stay the course within the herd."
"Using your mask correctly requires blocking 3 holes in your face: one is your mouth and the other two are your nares. Some people just don’t seem to get this and miss two-thirds of them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.