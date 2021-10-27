"I am so grateful for the excellent help from the Bobcat Depot!"
"There is a certain property manager who claims to work for Gorsuch Management (he does not) who is a total slum lord. Not only that, he takes advantage of his elderly clients and lets their properties deteriorate. The couple lives out of the country and has no idea about the absolute neglect. They think he is wonderful. That's because he's cheap and blames tenants for his neglect. When confronted, he throws a tantrum like a 3-year-old and threatens the tenants. Too bad the owners will never know about his shady behavior, because they would be absolutely crushed."
“Enough of coaches’ inappropriate behavior. Make them accountable when there is proof!”
“Is it true that not complying with employer vaccine requirements makes you ineligible for unemployment?"
That appears to be true: Ohio Job and Family Services told 10TV in Columbus, "Someone who was terminated for cause (violation of company policy, for example) would not be eligible for unemployment insurance. Each application for unemployment is reviewed to determine eligibility based on the specific details of the situation."
"There are 4 ways you can be a U.S citizen: 1. Your ancestors were Native Americans; 2. Your ancestors came in chains and were enslaved for hundreds of years; 3. Your ancestors were refugees fleeing persecution from practically anywhere in the world (e.g., my grandparents fled Russia); or 4. Your ancestors were immigrants or you are. Which one are you?"
Nov. 2 Election
"VOTE! Like your democracy depends on it (it does!)."
"I have yet to see any reporting on Sarah Grace and her continued conflict of interest in her role on City Council. As a City Council member she's free to write and vote on ordinances while her husband as municipal judge is in a position to directly rule on them. This situation undermines any potential checks and balances between the two governmental bodies. When it comes to the housing problem we have in Athens, how can we expect a climate of fairness when this unwanted political dynasty is there to do what's best for them and their rental business?”
"None of the Democratic candidates for Athens City Council are willing to stand up to disgraceful DINO Mayor Steve Patterson. They're all on the same yard sign. They're all in the same club. They're all the mayor's enablers. A vote for them is a vote for the mayor, so I won't vote for any of them. Only one candidate has the unwavering integrity to always stand up for progressive values. He's the only one standing up to the mayor now. I'm voting for Damon Krane and you should too."
"Highlights from Mayor Patterson’s approach to meeting of Athens County Republicans: (1) Enlisting the Republican party to manipulate the makeup of Athens City Council, (2) Failure to comprehend the vindictive, hateful and self-serving nature of what passes as local Republican party leadership, and (3) Insight into how closet Republicans work to keep Athens chained, bound and perpetually short of its full potential. Most appropriate film analogy? Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, with Mr. Patterson in the role of Major Kong. Thank you candidate Krane."
"None of the Democratic candidates for Athens City Council are willing to stand up to disgraceful DINO Mayor Steve Patterson. They're all on the same yard sign. They're all in the same club. They're all the mayor's enablers. A vote for them is a vote for the mayor, so I won't vote for any of them. Only one candidate has the unwavering integrity to always stand up for progressive values. He's the only one standing up to the mayor now. I'm voting for Damon Krane and you should too."
Steve Patterson
"I am perplexed at the outrage some are showing re: Mayor Patterson's comments to the Republicans. I am a lifelong progressive who is exhausted from politics. I find it refreshing to see folks reaching across the aisle. From what I read of the comments I did not see any real harm or offense. Just sounded like an honest opinion from someone who is center left. Seems like this is mountains out of mole hills. Can't we move on to a real and substantiative discussion?"
"In his attempt to disparage Iris Virjee by referring to her as a bartender, I hope he realizes that bartenders in this town likely number in the hundreds. They vote and they facilitate no doubt millions of dollars and taxable transactions yearly. And guess what? They no doubt have a better understanding of our city's issues than an out-of-touch politician."
"First it was the botched rec director hiring then the failed end run around council in an attempt to suspend the rules and pass a $300,000+ lock and door expenditure. Up next, a luncheon with the Republican county leadership where the guest ended up being the main course. And now an attempt at literary black face in a Facebook post and picture. To borrow from the singer-songwriter Christine Lavin, Mr. Mayor, ‘What were you thinking?’"
“Did Mayor Patterson lie to White's Mill owner Tyler Schloss when Schloss inquired about plans for the river and the dam? There is a pattern here involving the mayor that isn't pretty.”
"All things considered, I think Steve Patterson is a mediocre mayor at best (e.g., swimming pool closure, glad-handing over practical management, etc.). I myself am neither a Democratic nor a Republican and I vote for the particular candidate. That said, I think Patterson showed some real leadership by meeting with the Republicans. He is also correct to call out dangerous socialists. We need more Democrat-Republican communication and cooperation. Is it some kind of sin for a Democrat to meet with a Republican? (Why not report that Republicans irresponsibly met with, gasp!, a Democrat?! The Horror!)"
"Due to political differences beween me and Mayor Patterson, I was not a supporter of his in 2019. But due to recent occurrences and seeing the light [about] what is really going on his in his political party, I can proudly say that I will vote for him in 2023 if he runs again and I'm now an avid supporter of his."
"Among the very disturbing revelations of Mayor Steve Patterson’s private remarks to local Republicans is his embrace of Jay Edwards, the increasingly loathsome local state representative. Edwards has been a protegee of Larry Householder, the disgraced House leader of the largest political scandal in Ohio history. Additionally, Edwards is an outspoken opponent of women’s reproductive rights, and he actually advanced the ludicrous notion that it was Antifa activists, not Trump supporters, who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6."
Infrastructure
“I’m not an engineer but I'm sure all the parking lots and pavement and the new highway funneling water to Coates Run has nothing to do with the flash flooding. It is all climate change.”
"As talk surfaces of urban renewal along the canalized Hocking River, Athenians could comprehensively explore upgrades beyond aesthetic. Five miles of floodplain with full southern exposure makes a pitch-perfect location for pedestal-mounted solar, photovoltaic and thermal. (Howls of “Not in our front yard!” from a suspect few are unfortunately inevitable.) Small-hydro could be anchored at Whites Mill in conjunction with deadly hazard removal from the failed dam. For some, a second hydro site generating just enough depth for an annual bathtub regatta and university crew – hints of Harvard on the Hocking – might be the cat’s whiskers."
"10/10 Edition — Depot Street stairs to be demolished:. The west side of Athens loses again — as stated on the posted sign, ‘STARS LOSE.’ Rather than repairing the stairs and putting up some lighting, the city opts for saving a few dollars to tear down access for West Enders to Union Street. Instead the city wastes thousands on other nonessential ‘but aesthetically pleasing’ projects. And the city has created another dark place for predators to hide in the heart of the city. Andy Chiki, I'm disappointed in you!"
Economics
"Flat taxes are a ‘solution,’ oversimplified enough to make a palatable soundbite. Fair? Take 26% of a person’s $200,000 income (leaving $148,000) versus one making $20,000 ($14,800). One of those people now have a much harder time making ends meet. Furthermore, there would be numerous people who enjoy all the services and protections this country affords without paying any taxes at all – those who show no income but rather live in-perpetuity on wealth amassed and passed down through generations. A fair tax system must account for this, as well as the marginal utility of a dollar."
“Upon reflection, I don't believe that employers like Walmart, Kroger, Lowe's, McDonald's and Amazon can't find employees. Rather, I think they are hiring as few people as possible in order to test how much crap we (the customers) are willing to put up with, e.g., long checkout lines, no cashiers, long waits, slow delivery, 'supply chain shortages', etc. (Gas was $1.89 in December 2020, just 10 months ago.)”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.