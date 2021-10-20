"Athens CASA is looking for community volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates to work with children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Apply at www.athenscasa.org/apply/."
"Where has Dennis Powell gone? The only sign of sanity and common sense in Athens County."
Many readers have reached out to ask about Dennis. Adams Publishing Group requires all freelance contributors to sign a contract. Dennis had not been under contract previously and could not accept the terms offered. We were sorry to see him go, as are many of you.—CC
"I wish city council was doing something to make transportation without a car easier in the city. The unprotected bicycle gutter on State Street is incredibly unsafe, the multi-use trail along the Hocking River is too far away to be useful to anyone besides students on South Green. Walking on State Street is uncomfortable, and the only street that seems designed for walking is Court Street. Why don't we make other places in Athens more accessible for students and people who can't afford vehicles? It would increase business in underserved areas, reduce the need for massive parking lots, help the environment by reducing car emissions, and give Athens a unique sense of community. Places like the Netherlands and Columbia have been doing it for years, I don't see why Americans shouldn't start."
"Congrats to Nelsonville for the effort to count all its citizens to maintain its status as a city. One question though: Is the official census figure from the U.S. Census Bureau off by 16%? Really? Makes you wonder, doesn’t it. What other populations than those in rural Athens County were undercounted?"
"Great that Nelsonville has been declared a city. It's good that they found the numbers to support the funding that the state will give them. But it's also very apparent that there's so much mistrust of government that they almost slit their own throats by refusing to respond to the census when it was desperately needed. Somebody needs to mount an information campaign and convince the people of the Nelsonville area that they have to support government. Because when they sit on their hands and do nothing, they almost screwed themselves."
"With friends like Steve Patterson, do Athens County Democrats need enemies? Go join the Republicans, Mr. Mayor, since that appears where your heart lies. We know not to trust you now."
"So the mayor thinks two of the candidates running for city council are clowns. Has the mayor/ringmaster-in-chief taken a close look at the amateur hour circus he's currently conducting in city hall? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black."
"Mayor Patterson was taped at a Republican meeting criticizing progressive Democrats running for city council while praising a far-right Republican. Maybe he’s in the wrong party."
"Charities aren't something to be celebrated. They are a product of a society/government that is failing (on a massive scale) to provide for its people. You and I already raise money (through taxation) that the government could use to fund cancer research, but instead we're asked to raise the money in our free time and pass it on to philanthropic organizations. What is the purpose of government if not to protect its citizens? The U.S. is failing spectacularly in this regard."
"I'm a little bit concerned about raising taxes under the present tax system that we have now. What Biden and his cronies want to do is raise taxes on the rich, but it in turn will hurt the middle and the working class. The middle class account for 80% of what the IRS takes in; the 1% only pay 40% in taxes under the current tax system. Raise taxes under the present tax system? I favor changing the tax system to an flat tax or fair tax because it's the only fair way that we can have for taxes. I liked Rand Paul's idea of a 26% tax on income — no deductions or write-offs. You pay 26% of your income. Taxing the rich actually means fleecing the middle and the working class."
"In 1978 CEOs of the top 350 companies in the United States made a lot of money. They made about 40 times as much as the average worker. Since then, the average worker’s salary has increased by about 18%. But oops, the average CEO pay has increased by 1322% since 1978. So now they make more than 350 times as much as the average worker. Does that seem right to you? Do they need more tax breaks? Or do they need to be taxed more fairly and pay their fair share?"
"Since there is 'restoration' being done again at the Athens County Courthouse, I hope the steps and door on the north side will be fixed. I have seen people struggle to enter through this door. The spring at the top of the door just needs to be adjusted. There is one step and if you have an armful of papers, books, etc. it is very difficult to balance on the little step and push open the door. People who have court hearings and have carts, boxes, etc. it
is very difficult. Seems like an easy fix to me. I am guessing this would be up to the Athens County Commissioners to make this decision to get it fixed."
"Capitalists turn resources into waste. Democratic-capitalists control the disorder of waste and consumption. Social-capitalists venerate cleaning up after ourselves. Yes, Athens, it's time to renew change."
