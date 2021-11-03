"So what is up with the rats in Kroger? I have not read any actual news about it. I would prefer an investigation rather than the secondhand information my wife is giving me from Facebook."
Editor's note: I couldn't find any posts about rats in Athens County Kroger stores on Facebook. WOSU reported that two Kroger stores in Columbus were closed for rodent infestations — in 2018. Unless you see droppings or chewed bags of food, I think you're probably safe. If you do see them, talk to store management and/or the Athens City-County Health Department.—CC
"Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been credibly accused of facilitating cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies — ultimately killing them. 'Vivisection' ('the practice of performing operations on live animals for the purpose of experimentation or scientific research') is at the heart of biotechnology. Is it true that Ohio University's own Edison Biotechnology Institute (The Ridges) 'harvests' internal organs from living mammals for its own ghoulish research?"
Editor's note: SO much to unpack here. I wouldn't call the accusations against Fauci "credible" — they come from a partisan-led animal-rights organization with a history of exaggeration and faulty logic. The NIH did grant about $425,000 to the University of Georgia for a project to test a vaccine against lymphatic filariasis, a mosquito-borne tropical parasitic disease; some 36 million people worldwide live with disfigurement and disability from the disease, and another 859 million in 50 countries must take medication annually to prevent infection. The proposed vaccine was administered to adult beagles that were then observed for reactions. All the dogs will be euthanized 196 days after the project began. So: no puppies and no live surgeries. As for the Edison Biotechnology Institute — whose researchers are studying treatments for diabetes, neurodegeneration, cancer and autoimmune diseases, among other maladies — none of its work involves harvesting organs from living mammals.
"Scott Quad. One of the most beautiful buildings and interesting spaces on campus — and centrally located. OU brags about the beautiful campus — but demolishes historical building and eliminates groundskeepers. It has always been said that if you can get a potential student to the beautiful Athens campus they will pick OU. Enrollment declines. Death by a thousand cuts."
"When are our local and state highway crews going back to removing dead deer and other carcasses from our roads? What kind of message are we sending to our children? Why, with all the interest in the environment, do we accept this?"
"You know, if we're having to bait, coerce, and force people into getting something that is both free and supposed to be good for them, there must be something wrong. I see that approximately half of the people in Athens County (and the USA at large) are vaccinated. That is a clear message that half the people do not believe the 'preferred narrative.'"
Editor's note: Something is wrong. It's wrong that politicians (mostly from one party) have spent 40 years telling Americans that "government is the problem." It's wrong that politicians and corporations have undermined public faith in science. It's wrong that 12 people — most of whom sell 'natural' products or services — have spread anti-vaccine lies all over social media. It's wrong that so many people now trust the words of charlatans and random strangers more than they trust their doctors and public health institutions. Truth is not a 'preferred narrative.' 'Alternate facts' is an oxymoron. Science is real whether you believe in it or not. You're right: The 'clear message" about low vaccination rates is people's mistrust of government, science and the media. But don't fool yourself about how that 'clear message' was made possible.—CC
"The best-selling and most widely distributed publication in American history? "It remains Common Sense by Thomas Paine, a 47-page pamphlet published in 1775 colonial America promoting egalitarian government. Apparently loyalists, conservatives and the Republican party never got the memo."
"A huge shout out to Jay Edwards and everyone who handed out candy at the fairgrounds trunk or treat. I hope we can do it again next year. It was a huge success."
"As an entrepreneur creating jobs I’m proud to announce a venture providing for citizens of Athens. Court Street rent makes a brick and mortar franchise dependent on college season weekend operation, an expensive prospect with thin margins. Thankfully, investment in code violations and parking fines is minimal when providing employment supporting the community, so location won’t be a problem. Soon Wendy’s Food Semi-Truck©™ will bring our full menu to the sidewalks of a hungry festing Uptown once again. Look for us as parking spaces open up in front of your favorite bar or restaurant on the bricks. 'It’s better here.'”
"One notable aspect to Mayor Patterson's leaked conversation with the GOP that isn't getting enough play is just how thoroughly state representative Jay Edwards, a person of dubious moral character and an intellectual lightweight, was able to completely curb stomp the mayor in his quoted reaction to the story. It really goes to show that for all of the mayor's big dreams of climbing the political ladder (see his previously short-lived media blitz to run for congress), he can't even best the local schoolyard bully."
"If you walk into a location unmasked and almost everyone you see is wearing a mask, who do you think is wrong?"
"Ziff's only campaign donor is the county Democratic Party. Grace has only one donor besides the party. McCarey didn't file a report, but his Ziff-Grace-McCarey yards signs had to come from the party, too. No wonder none of these candidates will stand up to Mayor Patterson. They’re all on the same sign. They all skipped the last candidate forum. They have no individual identities. The party may as well have grown them in a test tube, just like it did Patterson. Don’t vote for any of these imposters. Vote for the only real candidates in the race: Krane and Virjee!"
"I would like to thank the city and county of Athens and the State of Ohio for creating traffic laws especially and singularly for me. Red lights, yellow lights, stop signs, yield signs, speed limits — all mine. Of course I have to share green lights. I have come to understand and accept my place in the universe and now know that the destination of every other driver on the road is more important than mine. I believe in karma so I realize that in a past life I must have been a very inconsiderate motorist, because I’m living in a world of rude-ass drivers now!"
"Whoever wrote the construction contract for the work on E. Stimson Ave was incompetent. And whoever from the city was in charge of supervision is just as inept. The cost to those local businesses has to be massive. The workforce has been inadequate for the entire time. It can't be a coincidence that the workforce I would see was typically only six or eight laborers. I understand that they found unanticipated problems but that is not the reason to extend the contract dates. It is time to get more workers on the job. Shame on the city administration. I hope there has been or will be fair compensation for those businesses."
"The electoral college is a flawed system established to appease Southern states so they could maintain slavery. This allowed some presidential candidates to lose elections despite winning the popular vote, with Gore and Hillary recent examples. Then Biden beats Trump by 7 million! votes but barely wins the electoral vote. Let’s make it simple: the person who gets the most votes win. That’s how democracy is supposed to work."
