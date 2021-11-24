“They say, ‘Follow the science.’ Well, let’s have a little science: N95 masks trap particles down to .3 microns, or 300 nanometers. (Source: https://multimedia.3m.com/mws/media/323208O/n95-particulate-respirators-1860-1860s-1870-faqs.pdf). There is some discussion of the physical size of the virus; long, difficult read at www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7579175/ says the virus is 90 nanometers. A much easier to understand version in National Geographic (February 2021, p. 56) calls it at 120 nanometers. It is therefore apparent that even an N95 mask will not stop the virus; cloth and paper masks are an order of magnitude worse, like smoke thru a window screen. Bottom line: Masks protect you from droplets and spittle.”
Editor’s note: You are both right and wrong. You are correct that masks don’t necessarily prevent the wearer from inhaling airborne coronavirus. You are wrong, however, in concluding that masks are therefore useless. You’ve committed the fallacy of many questions: Your premise assumes that masks are meant solely to protect the wearer without ascertaining that is true. It’s not: Masks also keep you from spreading your own germs to other people.
You can be infected with the coronavirus and not have symptoms because a) it’s too early in the infection, b) you actually have symptoms but think it’s a cold or the flu or c) you’re asymptomatic — one of those who gets infected but never develops symptoms. In any case, you would unwittingly shed the virus every time you speak, cough, sneeze, shout or sing ... unless you’re wearing a mask, which helps you keep all those nasty germs to yourself.
It’s analogous to these responses to misinformation: I write them less for your edification than to protect others from your incorrect information.
“Kudos to the Athens County Libraries for reducing their prices for copies and printing and making faxes free for their customers. While everything else seems to be going up in price, they found a way to reduce their costs to the public. They also are providing free COVID-19 tests to the public.“
“$300,000 was too much to fix the storm tunnel and sinkhole on Shafer Street, but the mayor had a hard time finding a parking place and had to walk too far to a rest room, so the city is spending $500,000 on the West State ball fields to add a bathroom and parking spaces.”
“I propose we install 5-minute zone parking meters right in the middle of West Union, in front of Larry’s Dawg House. It’s a parking lot there anyway on a daily basis. The funds could be used to help that business abate the traffic hazard they are creating. Didn’t the Athens DQ have a case filed against it for similar reasons about 15 years ago? If then, there, why not here, now?”
“Please don’t tear down the falls at White’s Mill. It is a unique part of Athens. The river has been screwed up enough already.... Though a water trail is a good idea. Just develop the area from the portage out at the West Ball Fields to a new put in below the falls with shops, restaurants, etc for those utilizing the water trail. But don’t tear down the falls. I will be really mad.”
I think the city lost the DQ case.
